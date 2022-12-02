Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the following conferences in December 2022.

Wedbush Disruptive Finance Conference

Date: December 2, 2022

Location: Virtual

NASDAQ 47th Investor Conference

Date: December 6, 2022

Location: London

UBS Global TMT Conference

Date: December 6, 2022

Location: New York

Citi FinTech Spotlight Series

Date: December 9, 2022

Location: Virtual

About Pagaya

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Boston. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005136/en/