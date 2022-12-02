Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the following conferences in December 2022.
Wedbush Disruptive Finance Conference
Date: December 2, 2022
Location: Virtual
NASDAQ 47th Investor Conference
Date: December 6, 2022
Location: London
UBS Global TMT Conference
Date: December 6, 2022
Location: New York
Citi FinTech Spotlight Series
Date: December 9, 2022
Location: Virtual
About Pagaya
Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Boston. For more information, visit pagaya.com.
