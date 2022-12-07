MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to empower organizations using AWS and Jamf to elevate their security posture. AWS Verified Access allows customers to define a set of policies or criteria in Jamf that must be met before allowing end users and their respective devices to gain access to internal services on AWS.



New integration improves organizational security by improving threat prevention measures and reducing risk of data breaches, while simplifying security controls

Now with AWS Verified Access, organizations using AWS and Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to sensitive or critical internal services. The policies that customers can define can be flexible according to their organizational requirements and overall level of security risk tolerance. For example, a customer may want to only allow devices that are managed and originate from a specific Internet Protocol (IP) address range, have a certain device risk score present, or have minimum operating system (OS) version. This new integration allows customers to go deeper with management and security, bringing together Jamf Pro, AWS and the Jamf Trust app.



For companies that run private applications on AWS, Jamf’s support is an important first step in securing business data with a trusted user and device. This integration is one component of the wider vision of Trusted Access Jamf first presented at this year’s Jamf Nation User Conference.

“We are excited to continue working with AWS, one of the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offerings, to help our joint customers increase organizational security while simplifying security controls,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “With this integration, organizations can use the AWS infrastructure they have invested in, empower users with the devices they love, and depend on security workflows that IT and security teams trust.”



Jamf continues to innovate with AWS

Earlier this fall, Jamf announced that it was working with AWS to create a streamlined and powerful workflow to manage and provide an added layer of security to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Mac instances at scale. An organization needs to ensure that its virtual machines are as secure as their physical machines. Leveraging the power of Apple and AWS, Jamf has taken the concept of zero-touch deployment further than before. Now through Jamf’s leading management and security solutions, organizations can provide trusted access to virtual Mac computers in the same manner they do physical Macs, which provides flexible resource allocation to organizations that rely on Mac for critical components of their business.

“AWS is proud to continue to work with Jamf so organizations can provide Trusted Access to their users,” said Dave Brown, vice president of Amazon EC2 at AWS. “Today’s announcement of AWS Verified Access Integration is the next step in a powerful partnership aimed at helping the enterprise succeed with Apple.”

The workflow is available on Mac for AWS and Jamf customers today.

