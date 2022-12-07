The 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® is recruiting! But this time they’re looking for 1,000 new youth and young adult volunteers to give back to their communities. It’s all inspired by college football’s top philanthropic honor and hosted on DoSomething.org, the national hub for youth-centered activism.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which has been in place for 31 years, recognizes 22 college football players and one honorary head coach who show exemplary community impact.

“The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is a positive example of selflessness, generosity and strong character in college football,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager of sales at Allstate. “The Good Works Team and DoSomething.org want to inspire 1,000 new volunteers to make an even bigger impact in their communities.”

More than 5 million young people from over 130 countries and every U.S. area code have acted through DoSomething. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team initiative builds on their long-standing Strength Through Service program where young people have volunteered over 75,000 hours of service in their communities since 2020.

“Athletes have always been at the vanguard of pushing boundaries and using their voice to make an impact. The commitment of this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members to making service a team sport and giving back in the face of unprecedented challenges over the last two years is truly inspiring,” said DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething.org. “We are honored to partner with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team to activate thousands of young people nationwide to engage in meaningful service opportunities to improve their communities.”

This year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team has founded nonprofits, donated their name, image and likeness (NIL) earnings from endorsement deals to those in need, advocated for mental health, fought bullying, built houses in areas hit by natural disasters, mentored kids, and collected food for the hungry.

“It is astounding and inspiring to see how these young men on the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team have chosen to step up,” said Robert Griffin III, 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, founder of The RG3 Foundation and Allstate AFCA Good Works Team alum. “This team has a long history of inspiring others to act, and now DoSomething.org is making it even easier to get involved — making our hometowns and communities better places to live. When it comes to making a difference, we’re all on the same team.”

Volunteer opportunity highlights

Inspired by the causes most important to the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, DoSomething.org is highlighting many nationwide volunteer opportunities:

In the spirit of the great work done around mental health advocacy by Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski and USC quarterback Caleb Williams , fans can join the It%26rsquo%3Bs+%28NOT%29+All+in+Your+Head campaign, which lets volunteers take the lead in sharing mental health resource posters with their communities.

and USC quarterback , fans can join the It%26rsquo%3Bs+%28NOT%29+All+in+Your+Head campaign, which lets volunteers take the lead in sharing mental health resource posters with their communities. Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson has championed food security, and now fans can, too. Tackle+Hunger calls on people to collect and donate food items to their local food banks, while Soup+Something fills the need for soup kitchen volunteers around the holidays.

has championed food security, and now fans can, too. Tackle+Hunger calls on people to collect and donate food items to their local food banks, while Soup+Something fills the need for soup kitchen volunteers around the holidays. Other opportunities tied to Good Works Team causes include: Comeback+Clothes, an effort to donate or recycle unwanted clothes and textiles to protect the planet; and Stacks+On+Stacks, which empowers individuals to run competitive drives to collect books for low-income areas.

Click+here+for+the+full+2022+Allstate+AFCA+Good+Works+Team+roster+of+players+and+their+stories.

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. The AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads all conferences with 82 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 52 selections and the Big 12 Conference and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, both with 39 selections. Georgia is in first place with 22 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 17 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to “maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession” and to “provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football.”

For more information about the AFCA, visit www.AFCA.com. For news, check out insider.afca.com and subscribe to our weekly email. To get more in-depth articles and videos, please become an AFCA member. Get information about membership and specific member benefits on the AFCA+Membership+Overviewpage. To join, please fill out the AFCA+Membership+Application.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the national hub for youth-centered activism, DoSomething has activated more than 5 million young people representing every U.S. area code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has registered over 360,000 new voters since 2018 and awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships to young people since 2010. When you join DoSomething.org, you are joining a reflective and inclusive collective of young people who are collaborating to develop and implement the solutions to the most pressing issues facing society today.

