Amsterdam, 30 November 2022: VEON Ltd. ( VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today rang the opening bell of NASDAQ in Times Square, New York City, in commemoration of its 30th anniversary.



Founded in 1992 to provide mobile telephony to underserviced markets in Eastern Europe, VEON has continued the mission and significantly extended its footprint, with National Digital Operator services today across seven markets in Eastern Europe, Central and Southern Asia.

The opening bell of NASDAQ was rung by Augie Fabela, the founder, Chairman Emeritus and Board Director of VEON. Addressing the NASDAQ opening audience, Fabela recalled the company’s early belief in “Freedom to Talk” and how today in the digital age that has become “Freedom to Connect”.

“As we turn 30, we ring this bell to celebrate our company’s guiding purpose of providing communications and connectivity to all. This is a unique and symbolic moment for us to honour both the 200 million customers we proudly serve today, but also our teams across the world who work day and night to ensure that our networks are keeping vital connectivity alive,” said VEON’s Group Chief Executive Officer Kaan Terzioglu.

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

