D-Wave+Quantum+Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only provider building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers, announced it will host its annual global Qubits+Conference January 17-19, 2023. Now in its seventh year, Qubits has become one of the premiere industry conferences, differentiated by its focus on real-world applications of quantum technology that can deliver business value today. Qubits 2023 will take place in Miami, providing business and technology leaders, developers, and researchers the opportunity to hear directly from quantum pioneers including Deloitte, Johnson & Johnson, Mastercard, Recruit Group, Save-On-Foods, SavantX, Trimble and many more.

Qubits 2023 will feature demos of real-world quantum hybrid applications, updates on D-Wave’s technology product roadmap, guidance from practitioners and industry analysts, and quantum programming tutorials to help attendees understand how quantum computing can drive business impact. In-person attendees can exclusively take advantage of more in-depth discussions through real-time Q&As with speakers, networking events and hands-on workshops. The full agenda is available here.

“Quantum computing has moved from the lab to the boardroom, as organizations are increasingly utilizing quantum and quantum-hybrid technologies to solve today’s computationally complex business problems,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “At Qubits 2023, we’re thrilled to reconvene in person once again, bringing together the ecosystem fueling this transformation for important dialogue that will highlight the latest in quantum products and research and deliver practical guidance on how to infuse quantum into the enterprise today. We’re proud to host this gathering of quantum’s trailblazers in Miami to further our collective mission of quantum computing innovation and adoption.”

If you’re interested in registering for the event – either in Miami or online – and learning more about quantum computing’s ability to shape the way we solve complex problems, please register here.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology is being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

