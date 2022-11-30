PR Newswire

P&G Recognizes IFF for Supplier Sustainability with Inaugural Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF ( NYSE:IFF, Financial) has been selected to receive P&G's inaugural Supplier Sustainability Award, which honors business partners who champion environmental sustainability and commit to protecting the planet. IFF Scent is being recognized within P&G's Perfume & Delivery Technology segment for outstanding contributions toward advancing the Company's sustainability goals, assessed against the impact on P&G's footprint, industry-wide impact and potential to help consumers reduce their own environmental impact.

"At IFF, we understand the sustainable development challenges we all face cannot be tackled alone," said Christophe de Villeplée, president, Scent Division, IFF. "We're so honored to receive this award from P&G, which exemplifies our deep commitment to partner with our customers to support the transformation needed to make a positive impact, and how we're applying science and creativity for a better world. This honor is another representation of how Scent supports a science-driven transformation of our industry with environmentally conscious solutions and societal wellbeing as key imperatives."

In particular, the award pays tribute to IFF's Do More Good Plan, the environmental, social, governance plus sustainable solutions roadmap for the Company. As part of that plan, IFF delivers solutions to its customers by providing them with the technology and innovation to support them in reaching their own ESG goals.

"These companies have been among the very best in delivering sustained and exceptional contributions, and we celebrate them for being integral members of our supply ecosystem," said Ana Elena Marziano, P&G's chief purchasing officer about the business partners selected to receive the inaugural Supplier Sustainability Award. "The partnership and collaboration with our supply ecosystem is essential to win – we innovate, solve problems and optimize our supply chains, together. These business partners enabled us to serve our consumers, customers, employees, society and shareholders better than anyone else, and we thank them for that."

In support of IFF's Do More Good plan, the Scent Division's sustainable innovation platform—Awaken Bio-evolution—seeks to benefit health and wellbeing while fostering positive impact. By 2030, Scent aims to drive product superiority through a fully biodegradable ingredients catalogue, allowing for 100 percent circular formulation design.

For more information about IFF's sustainability leadership, visit www.iff.com/responsibilities.

