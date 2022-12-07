Helbiz Kitchen, a part of Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), is bringing its ghost kitchen offerings to the United States thanks to a partnership announced today with Kitchen United, a leading ghost kitchen network in the U.S. The partnership will initially bring Helbiz Kitchen to two cities allowing users to order from a diverse set of menus.

Starting in January, users in New York City (307 West 38th St and 30 Vandam Avenue) and Austin (8023 Burnet Rd) will be able to order their favorite food items from either the Helbiz Kitchen app or Kitchen United MIX app onsite kiosk, or website - kitchenunited.com. In each of these cities, Helbiz will bring their diverse set of menus created in Milan — Burger & Sons, Pokaii, Pomodòro, Wabisabi, What the Farm, and La Bottega del Gelato — allowing anyone to satiate their food cravings. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Since the first days of Helbiz Kitchen, our goal has been to expand it to the United States,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. “We are excited for people in NYC and Austin to experience the cuisine that we have perfected in Milan. Our mission of making Helbiz a super-app by consolidating needs will be built on the dual foundation of mobility and food delivery. It is advanced faster by partnerships with market leaders like Kitchen United who will help continue our high standards of service.”

“With our proprietary, leading-edge technology, Kitchen United MIX is revolutionizing the way people order takeout and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Helbiz Kitchen and its incredible variety of cuisines to our NYC and Austin facilities.,” said Kitchen United Chief Executive Officer Michael Montagano. “Families and groups who can't agree on what to have for lunch or dinner love the ability to order foods from different restaurants, all in one easy order.”

When available, users can download the Helbiz app on the Apple+Store or Google+Play. When it becomes available in cities that Helbiz has micro-mobility offerings, users will be able to use the same app to solve their daily transportation and food needs.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Kitchen United

Founded in 2017, Kitchen United is a leading provider of restaurant hub technology, streamlined logistics and turn-key commercial kitchen space that empowers foodservice operators to tap into the growing off-premise business opportunity and offers consumers a first-of-its-kind multi-restaurant to-go experience. The company offers a value-driven, low-risk way for emerging and established restaurant brands to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas. Kitchen United currently operates to-go food halls in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, and Santa Monica, CA, Columbus, OH, Austin, Dallas, Frisco, and Houston, TX, Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY and Chicago, IL, with more locations opening across the nation. It’s the nation's first "multi-restaurant ordering" to-go experience that allows foodie fans who love variety to order meals from multiple restaurants, all on the same bill. For additional information, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kitchenunited.com

