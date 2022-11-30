Cognizant to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

50 minutes ago
PR Newswire

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

UBS Global TMT Conference
  • Presenter: Brian Humphries - Chief Executive Officer
  • Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
  • Time: 8:20 AM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Investor Contact:
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions

