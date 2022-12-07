Comcast has announced the appointment of Chris Rouser as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at its Central Division Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. In this role, Rouser provides strategic leadership and direction for human resources functions, including compensation and benefits, diversity, employee relations, labor relations, employee communications, policy, performance management, talent acquisition, and talent management.

“Chris brings extensive experience and a passion for employee development, which will be instrumental in helping Comcast further drive innovation, performance and a connected culture,” said Comcast Central Division President Christine Whitaker. “He is a proven leader committed to actively engaging and empowering our teams who continue to deliver an extraordinary customer experience.”

Chris has held several leadership positions across Comcast NBCUniversal and most recently served as the Vice President of Human Resources for the Comcast NBCUniversal advertising platform FreeWheel leading the global human resources team, as well as facilities and office administration.

Before joining FreeWheel, Chris served as the Vice President of Human Resources and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion champion for Comcast’s Keystone Region, where he established the Employee Resource Group Leadership Development Cohort to develop leaders at the supervisor level. He also served as the Senior Director of Human Resources for the Comcast Freedom Region and created an attrition-reducing new-hire onboarding program. Additional roles at Comcast include serving as the Senior Director of Human Resources for the Northeast Division and Director of Talent Acquisition and Management for the Comcast Western New England Region.

Prior to Comcast, Chris held various global human resources and business operations roles at Advanced Technology Services, Verizon Communications, and Ford Motor Company.

Chris holds an MBA from Towson University and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Baltimore.

