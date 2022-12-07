ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s 100 largest asset owners are now responsible for US$25.7 trillion, according to new research by leading global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW’s ( WTW) the Thinking Ahead Institute.



The research, in its fifth year, reveals total assets among the largest organizations have grown by 9%, as of the end of 2021, down from 16% growth over the previous year.

Pension funds remain the single biggest group of asset owners in the global study, controlling 56% of total assets, although this has fallen from 58% the previous year. By contrast, sovereign wealth funds have seen their share rise comfortably above one-third, to 37%, up from 35% the previous year.

The Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan remains the largest asset owner in the world (US$1.7 trillion) followed by the two largest sovereign wealth funds: Norges Bank Investment Management (US$1.4 trillion) and China Investment Corporation (US$1.2 trillion).

The top 20 asset owners are responsible for US$14.1 trillion, or the majority (55%) of the top 100. This level of concentration has persisted since its inception, although individual asset owners have moved within the ranking.

Roger Urwin, co-founder of the Thinking Ahead Institute, said: “These big asset owners control the world’s most influential capital and hold great responsibility and growing influence in relation to their beneficiaries, and to a widening group of stakeholders.

“The research highlights that many of these asset owners act as universal owners — long-term, leadership-minded holders of portfolios that are exposed to the entire market and economy — and have a distinctive opportunity to contribute to real-world systemic change by contributing to a Paris-aligned future, consistent with net-zero emissions by 2050.”

AO 100 ranking

Rank Fund Market Total assets (US$

million) 1. Government Pension Investment Japan $1,730,900 2. Norges Bank Investment Management Norway $1,402,000 3. China Investment Corporation China $1,222,000 4. SAFE Investment Company China $980,000 5. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority United Arab Emirates $829,000 6. National Pension South Korea $797,968 7. Federal Retirement Thrift U.S. $774,176 8. GIC Private Limited Singapore $744,000 9. Kuwait Investment Authority Kuwait $738,000 10. APG Netherlands $630,358 11. Hong Kong Monetary Authority Investment Portfolio Hong Kong $587,000 12. California Public Employees U.S. $496,820 13. Public Investment Fund/Sanabil Investments Saudi Arabia $480,000 14. Qatar Investment Authority Qatar $445,000 15. Canada Pension Canada $426,746 16. National Social Security China $406,787 17. Central Provident Fund Singapore $374,990 18. Mercer U.S. $370,168 19. CDPQ Canada $329,000 20. California State Teachers U.S. $313,940

