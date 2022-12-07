Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced it has helped Johnson+Financial+Group (“JFG”), a privately-held financial services company and registered investment advisor, successfully transform its digital banking experience for its banking, wealth and insurance customers. JFG can now provide a personalized “one-stop-shop” experience for its clients, offering a vast continuum of financial services through its mobile and online banking application.

With Q2’s modern, customizable digital banking platform, JFG can now offer its accountholders the ability to view and transact across multiple financial services. To speed JFG’s digital transformation, Q2’s partner, Tailwind, utilized the Q2 Innovation Studio’s SDK (software development kit) to develop and implement JFG-specific customizations appropriate for consumer and commercial accounts. These enhancements foster JFG’s personalized style of building and fostering client relationships – a hallmark throughout JFG’s 50-year history.

JFG’s Chief Technology Officer Brent Maher says, “The Q2 Innovation Studio allows us to take our digital banking solution and extend it across our total financial services strategy. The value of the Q2 digital banking platform and our partnership with Q2 is really about providing our customers with a single point of entry, not only into digital banking, but into their total financial picture, which includes banking, wealth and insurance.”

“Johnson Financial Group is committed to delivering a seamless, differentiated digital banking experience for its accountholders by providing them with the ability to quickly and securely access multiple financial accounts on the same platform,” said Tony Hall, senior vice president of Engineering, Q2. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Johnson Financial Group to help them deepen their client relationships and effectively compete with national financial institutions.”

“Clients have high demands, especially after the pandemic, in terms of what the experience should be and what they want it to feel like. Q2 and Tailwind have been fabulous partners, working with us to customize that experience by segment,” said Katie Heim, JFG’s senior vice president and director of bank product solutions.

Over half of Q2's digital banking customer base is leveraging Q2 Innovation Studio programs, and nearly 1,000 external developers from customers and partners are innovating on the Q2 platform. In addition, Q2 Innovation Studio offers a Marketplace, an app store-like solution that enables banks and credit unions to add fintech apps quickly and easily, to provide its customers with access to innovative solutions at a faster rate, all while enhancing the digital experience.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

About Johnson Financial Group

Johnson Financial Group is a Wisconsin-based, privately-owned financial services company offering banking, wealth and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, Johnson Bank, Johnson Wealth, and Johnson Insurance Services. Principal owners of Johnson Financial Group are members of the Samuel C. Johnson family. Helen Johnson-Leipold is Chairman of Johnson Financial Group. For more information visit www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com.

