WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that its War of 1812 Amber Ale has been awarded the sole Gold Medal in the "American Amber" category in the 23rd Annual Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition, (www.gibcc.com), an international beer competition that since inception has had over 11,000 entries judged. This year almost 500 beverages were entered with 48 top medals awarded, of which War of 1812 Amber Ale was one. Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, "We have now won medals in international beer contests held in in New York/ New Jersey, Michigan, Virginia, and Connecticut. Once again, we have further third-party validation of the quality and potential of our flagship beer ‘1812 Amber.'" Mr. Scozzafava continued, "Since taking control of the brewing and bottling of our products, we have entered our beer in now four international events, and in all four cases KEGS has won a gold (x2), silver or bronze medal, which validates making the investment to bring this in-house."

In August 2022, 1812 Brewing Company's War of 1812 Amber Ale was awarded the Gold Medal in the "Amber Ale" category for the United States in the prestigious World Beer Awards (www.worldbeerawards.com) and went on to represent the United States in the international competition. In April 2022, War of 1812 Amber Ale was awarded a bronze medal in the "American Style Amber/Red Ale" category in the 2022 New York International Beer Competition (https://nyibeercompetition.com/) held in Rockefeller Center. More recently, KEGS' War of 1812 Amber Ale was awarded the Silver Medal in the "American-Style Amber/Red Ale" category in the 2022 Brewski Awards, an international beer competition that "recognizes brands with extraordinary quality and integrity."

Finally, Mr. Scozzafava said, "We are working diligently and creatively to develop a direct-to-consumer method that would allow us to distribute War of 1812 Amber Ale - as well as KEGS' other releases - across the United States in a potentially transformational new strategy."

About The Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition

The 24th annual "GIBCMS" competition took place on November 12, 2022 (www.gibcc.com ) in Norwalk, Connecticut with industry sponsors such as Independent Stave (www.independentstavecompany.com), Red Bee Honey (www.redbee.com), Hopsteiner (www.hopsteiner.com) and media sponsors such as Beeriodicals (www.beeriodicals.com), Modern Distillery Age (www.distilleryage.com) and Cider Chat (www.ciderchat.com). Four hundred and eighty (480) beers, ciders, meads, sakes, hard kombuchas, hard seltzers, non-alcohol beers from across the U.S. and around the world entered the competition. Seventy-five (75) professionals who work in all three tiers of the drinks business, plus food and drinks journalists, acted as judges in a blind tasting format. First, second and third place awards were presented in forty-eight (48) categories. The judges knew only the style, subcategory, ABV and any special notes (such as special ingredients) for each entry. Since the competition began in 1997, over 11,000 entries have been judged. All those who enter receive judge comment sheets. The winners receive medals and certificates.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

