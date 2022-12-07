DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a global cleantech and social impact company, is pleased to announce that Lisa Neuberger Fernandez has joined the company as Global Head of Sustainability & Ecosystems. Mrs. Neuberger Fernandez will lead the company's sustainability programs by guiding strategy, facilitating supplier and product development, and mobilizing collective action across the entire ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to have Lisa Neuberger Fernandez join the 374Water team. Lisa brings a collaborative and purpose-driven mindset and a proven track-record to engage customers, suppliers, and partners to innovate and create a more sustainable future," commented Kobe Nagar, Chairman and CEO of 374Water. "Lisa's thought-leadership and ability to connect a range of cross-sector stakeholders and initiatives will propel 374Water in creating added value to the global circular economy, supporting our clients and partners as they further develop their sustainable solutions."

Mrs. Neuberger Fernandez will be responsible for shaping and delivering 374Water's global sustainability strategy by engaging stakeholders, including clients and suppliers. She will launch Sustainable Futures, a series of initiatives to spur investment in innovative, efficient, and scalable solutions pushing the frontiers of global challenges. This includes bringing together visionary leaders across key innovation ecosystems to advance pressing topics such as the Future of Clean Manufacturing in process and high-tech industries, the Future of Resource Recovery at public and private wastewater utilities, and the Future of Global Access to Clean Water and Sanitation.

"I am excited to join 374Water to help drive adoption of innovative technologies that can improve waste treatment worldwide, delivering a net positive impact on public health and the environment," Mrs. Neuberger Fernandez added. "I share 374Water's commitment to spark the collaborative leadership required to create growth without waste. Look forward to working with key stakeholders to drive innovation in areas such as clean manufacturing, resource recovery and water reuse, and global access to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH)."

Mrs. Neuberger Fernandez joins 374Water from Accenture where she was Managing Director of Strategy & Innovation, advancing the company's corporate sustainability initiatives globally. While at Accenture, she built high impact, open innovation platforms such as the Sustainability Innovation Challenge, the Social Innovators Accelerator, and Inclusive Future of Work with pioneering companies, governments, start-ups, and NGOs to scale solutions with positive outcomes for business and society. She is a published author of Rebalance: How Women Lead, Parent, Partner and Thrive and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a MALD from the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

Cautionary Language

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

