HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / EVIO, Inc. (OTC:EVIO) is pleased to provide an update on the process to become a fully reporting and audited firm.

The Company is currently in the process of completing its annual financial report for the period that ended on September 30, 2022 which is due December 30, 2022. The completion of the annual report is necessary to remain current with the OTC's alternate reporting regulations and avoid the Grey Market Status. Upon submission, the company fully intends to satisfy the OTCPink status for OTC Markets. Furthermore, the Company is committed to filing its quarterly reports with OTC Markets to remain in compliance until it becomes fully reporting with the SEC.

"Spotlight Media Corp (OTC:PSYC) is working with EVIO to become current and compliant with OTC Markets, FINRA, and the SEC," said EVIO CEO William Waldrop. "Pragmatic expectations for the next three-to-six months are completing the 2022 annual report to stay on the OTCPink and completing the necessary SEC audits prior to ultimately up-listing to the OTCQB."

EVIO is in the middle of a major transition, and management is focused on maximizing value for shareholders. During the last month, the Company executed on a previously announced strategy to cut costs and reduce dilution. The Company entered into a Warrant Cancellation agreement with one of its lenders, at the current time the Company has no outstanding warrants or options. After executing on a series of important growth initiatives, the core business fundamentals are better positioned in the near-term, and management will be providing updates on the process as needed.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. ("EVIO") is a diversified holding company, focused on Construction Services and Pharmaceutical Testing. In Florida, the Company offers general contractor services serving the residential and commercial construction industry. In Canada, via its ownership in Keystone, the Company provides pharmaceutical, environmental, stability and analytical testing.

Safe Harbor Statement



