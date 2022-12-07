ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to recomplete three existing wells located in Gonzales County and Lee County, Texas.

Maverick has signed a Participation Agreement with an established operator in the Giddings Field located in the Texas counties of Fayette, Lee, Gonzales, Burleson and Bastrop comprising over 5,000 acres held by production, over 100 leases and in excess of 25 wells. Additional wells as part of the Participation Agreement are in Atascosa County and Frio County, Texas.

Basic terms of the Agreement are that Maverick will pay 100% of the horizontal recompletion cost of the initial three existing wells and receive a 75% working interest in each. The first well to be re-entered was previously drilled to 9,170 feet true vertical depth and horizontally to 11,378 feet measured depth. The well was fracked with over two million pounds of sand and, due to a mechanical failure, over two thousand feet of horizontal section was lost. The well currently produces approximately 10 barrels of oil which management believes is well below its potential with successful horizontal drilling. The plan is to partner with USR Resources to "kick off" above the existing horizontal leg and drill a new horizonal section, which is estimated to take two weeks to complete at which time the well should be producing at its full potential.

Wells in the Giddings Field will primarily target the Austin Chalk, Eagle Ford, Buda, and Georgetown formations. Wells in Frio County and Atascosa County will primarily target the Olmos formations. Once the first three wells are completed, Maverick will have the option on a "drill to earn" basis and, upon the same terms, to recomplete the balance of the existing wells.

James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. Commented, "We believe that this is a major opportunity for Maverick to establish a core area with existing wells and production at a fraction of the cost of traditional leasing, exploration, and development. In addition, this transaction requires no further dilution of our common shares." Mr. McCabe continued, "With guidance and input from our recently formed Technical Advisory Board and USR Resources, this project is the first of two planned projects to be announced this week. The second project to be released is a larger acquisition the Maverick team is excited to share once final approval from both parties is completed."

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick believes that its license to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potentialof these properties.

