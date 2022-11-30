GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB ( STO:XVIVO, Financial) ( LSE:0RKL, Financial) ( FRA:3XV, Financial) The board of XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) ("XVIVO") has appointed Christoffer Rosenblad as CEO. Christoffer has had the role of acting CEO since September 27, 2022 and will take up his permanent role immediately.

Upon completion of a clear requirement profile, the board found that Christoffer Rosenblad meets the requirements requested. The board believes that Christoffer Rosenblad is the most suitable candidate to lead XVIVO during the next phase of the Company's development. In the last 10 years, Christoffer has held several leading positions in the company, such as acting CEO, COO, CFO and CEO for XVIVO North America. Christoffer has also been responsible for business development and successfully led acquisition processes in recent years.

"I am delighted that Christoffer accepted the assignment. He knows the company, the transplant market and the capital markets very well. We have a very clear plan of what we want to achieve in the next few years, and therefore continuity is also important," says Gösta Johannesson, chairman of XVIVO.

"I am looking forward to lead XVIVO into the future, a company whose vision "No one should have to die waiting for an organ" I fully share. With our unique product portfolio and our strong organization behind us, we are well equipped to deliver on our strategy", says Christoffer Rosenblad.

November 30, 2022

Gothenburg

Gösta Johannesson, Chairman of the Board

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Gösta Johannesson, Chariman of the Board, tel: +46 8-614 00 30, e-mail: [email protected]

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-11-30 17:40 CET.

Attachments

Christoffer Rosenblad appointed as CEO of XVIVO

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/729507/Christoffer-Rosenblad-appointed-as-CEO-of-XVIVO





