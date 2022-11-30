NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1758 stocks valued at a total of $15.62Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.17%), AAPL(5.07%), and AMZN(2.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD bought 201,692 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 3,471,236. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/30/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.7771 per share and a market cap of $1,805.62Bil. The stock has returned -25.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-book ratio of 10.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.38 and a price-sales ratio of 8.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD reduced their investment in NAS:META by 292,492 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/30/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $110.98 per share and a market cap of $296.20Bil. The stock has returned -65.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 259,522 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 11/30/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $156.8029 per share and a market cap of $390.92Bil. The stock has returned -51.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 67.62, a price-book ratio of 18.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.66 and a price-sales ratio of 14.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD bought 593,825 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 1,030,734. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.21.

On 11/30/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $80.74 per share and a market cap of $218.15Bil. The stock has returned -9.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.48 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD bought 214,904 shares of NAS:WDAY for a total holding of 264,072. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.53.

On 11/30/2022, Workday Inc traded for a price of $161.41 per share and a market cap of $41.15Bil. The stock has returned -41.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Workday Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 164.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

