At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Atos (EPA: ATO), a global leader in digital transformation, high performance computing and information technology infrastructure, today announced a global Strategic Transformation Agreement that enables Atos customers with large-scale infrastructure outsourcing contracts to accelerate workload migrations to the cloud and achieve digital transformation. The multiyear, industry-first agreement extends the strategic relationship between Atos and AWS, with Atos selecting AWS as its preferred enterprise cloud provider and AWS naming Atos as a strategic partner for IT outsourcing and data center transformation. This agreement provides business and technology advisory, digital engineering, and managed services to Atos’ customers to accelerate their journeys to the cloud. AWS will also work with Atos to develop and deliver new industry solutions for IT outsourcing and data center transformation to customers globally, as well as to upskill Atos’ workforce and drive efficiencies in its data center, cloud, and security operations, including selective migration of legacy data centers and IT hardware assets.

As part of the agreement, Atos will proactively consult with more than 800 managed infrastructure services customers spanning the globe to offer a new managed, hybrid-cloud service portfolio that features the option to move selected workloads to AWS. The offering will include highly industrialized migration methodology, solution accelerators, and the companies’ combined expertise in large-scale cloud migrations to support customers as they adopt and move their workloads to AWS. Atos’ customers will be able to leverage the breadth and depth of AWS’s portfolio of services—including analytics, compute, databases, machine learning, and storage—and Atos’ expertise as a Global Systems Integrator to benefit from the flexibility, security, resilience, innovation and sustainability offered through the cloud.

As part of the strategic partnership, Atos’ employees will also be trained on AWS, scaling up their skills and knowledge to continue supporting customers on their digital transformation journeys. Over the next three years, Atos plans to train its employees to achieve more than 20,000 AWS certifications in order to expedite customers’ cloud adoption and help them leverage the advantages of the cloud.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with AWS in a first-of-its-kind collaboration, which is transformational in both its approach and its impact on our customers and the IT outsourcing industry. In addition, this partnership represents another significant step in Atos’ transformation,” said Nourdine Bihmane, Co-CEO in charge of the Tech Foundations Business line at Atos. “As a trusted partner, we are offering our customers the opportunity to accelerate their migration to AWS’s powerful, proven, cost-effective, and scalable cloud infrastructure, while supporting them in their digital transformation journey.”

“This marks the beginning of a significant transformation of the infrastructure outsourcing industry. Through our collaboration, Atos’ customers will be able to realize the benefits of moving to the cloud, including reduced operating costs and carbon emissions, as well as increased business value and accelerated digital innovation,” Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide+Channels+%26amp%3B+Alliances%2C+AWS. “We’re excited at the opportunity to work with Atos to upskill their workforce, helping to expand their expertise in cloud technologies so they can enable customers to build, develop, and innovate on the world’s leading cloud.”

Britvic is a UK Headquartered corporation that make drinks in Great Britain, Brazil, France and Ireland and export to more than 100 countries around the world. They own major soft drinks brands including Robinsons squash, J20 and Fruit Shoot, and are the PepsiCo bottler in the UK. “We are delighted to hear that Atos has signed a new strategic agreement with AWS. Having been our strategic IT partners for many years, the announcement further demonstrates Atos’ and AWS’s commitment to maximizing the potential of moving critical systems to the public cloud in terms of agility and cost effectiveness all while minimizing environmental footprint.” Peter Brown, director of IT Operations and Infrastructure, Britvic.

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 96 Availability Zones within 30 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com%2Fabout and follow @AmazonNews.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose+of+Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

