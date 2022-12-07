PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ spray paint and primer by PPG has been awarded a Best+of+What%26rsquo%3Bs+New+Award+2022+by+%3Ci%3EPopular+Science%3C%2Fi%3E+magazine in the home category.

GLIDDEN MAX FLEX™ spray paint by PPG is an interior/exterior paint + primer featuring an innovative lacquer-based formula and unique spray pattern that provides a high-coverage, ultra-durable coating on a wide range of surfaces. With a five-minute dry time, Glidden Max Flex spray paint offers DIYers a smooth finish that preserves the look and feel of the coated item. (Photo: Business Wire)

Every year, the editors of Popular Science review thousands of new products and innovations spanning 10 categories including personal care, medicine, sports, automotive, home, and many more. The final result is a list of 100 award winners, each of which represents a significant step forward in their specific category.

“The Best of What’s New Awards are our way of celebrating the most exciting and groundbreaking innovations of the year. These awards highlight the revolutionary inventions that are helping to improve our daily lives, our society, and our planet,” said Rob Verger, Popular Science Technology Editor. “From the future of air travel to revolutionary skin care products, and from sustainable outdoors equipment to game-changing gadgets, this year’s list is a thrilling mix that we’re proud to call the Best of What’s New.”

Glidden Max Flex spray paint earned its spot on the list thanks to its revolutionary lacquer-based formula, which eliminates common consumer pain points such as dripping, streaking and long dry times, without cracking or peeling. This formula, coupled with a fan-shaped spray, requires fewer passes than a traditional conical-shaped spray and dries within five minutes. With an ultra-durable finish, it can be used on a wide range of surfaces, including fabric, wood, metal, plastic and glass.

“We are very proud of the recognition that Glidden Max Flex spray paint has received from such a renowned publication as Popular Science,” said Jaime Irick, PPG vice president, Architectural Coatings, U.S. and Canada. “This innovative product is exactly what consumers have been looking for in a spray paint, and we are honored that all the hard work our team has put into this product is being acknowledged.”

Glidden Max Flex spray paint, launched+earlier+this+year, is a true innovation story as the end product of collaboration between two PPG business units. By reimagining an existing technology for the DIY consumer, the result was a best-in-class spray paint that features a high-performance formula and unique dispersion design.

Available in 18 all-surface, two clear and six exterior fabric colors, the full lineup of Glidden Max Flex spray paint is available exclusively at select HOME DEPOT®locations in the United States and nationwide at HomeDepot.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial, and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Glidden Max Flex is a trademark and Glidden is a registered trademark of PPG Architectural Finishes Inc.

The Home Depot is a registered trademark of Home Depot Product Authority, LLC.

