SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent”), a recognized enterprise property technology leader designed by and for real estate operators, today announced it will present to institutional investors at the 19th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference (SIC) on December 14-15, 2022 at the InterContinental New York Barclay.

Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent, will present at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday December 15, 2022. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be available on SmartRent%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations+website. Mr. Haldeman and SmartRent’s CFO, Hiroshi Okamoto, will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a recognized enterprise property technology leader offering solutions designed by and for real estate operators. The company’s comprehensive product suite, comprised of smart home building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, provides seamless visibility and control over real estate assets. Its subsidiary, SightPlan, specializes in workflow management solutions that automate the property lifecycle. SmartRent and SightPlan’s robust, end-to-end enterprise platform increases efficiencies, delivers cost savings and additional revenue opportunities, and elevates user experiences. For more information, please visit+smartrent.com.

