FIGS, Inc. (: FIGS)

Class Period: May 27, 2021 – May 12, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

The complaint alleges that the defendants: (1) inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (2) failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; (3) inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Enviva Inc. (: EVA)

Class Period: February 21, 2019 – October 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (2) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company’s platform; (3) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company’s ability to achieve the level of growth that Defendants had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. ( EIGR)

Class Period: March 10, 2021 – October 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants overstated Eiger’s clinical and regulatory drug development expertise; (2) Defendants failed to properly assess, and/or ignored issues with, the design of the TOGETHER study and its ability to support the peginterferon lambda EUA; (3) there were issues with the conduct of the TOGETHER study and/or the TOGETHER study was not properly designed for the peginterferon lambda EUA in the current context of the pandemic; (4) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the submission of a peginterferon lambda EUA; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, peginterferon lambda’s regulatory and commercial prospects for the treatment of COVID-19 were overstated; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. ( TSP)

Class Period: April 15, 2021 – October 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by the Company’s co-founder, Executive Chairman, and director; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without Board approval or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the Board’s internal investigation, which commenced in July 2022, into TuSimple’s ties to Hydron; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

