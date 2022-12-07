Glancy+Prongay+%26amp%3B+Murray+LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 17, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bird Global, Inc. f/k/a Switchback II Corporation (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS) securities between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On November 14, 2022, Bird announced that it would restate its financial statements for certain periods in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

On November 14, 2022, Bird announced that it would restate its financial statements for certain periods in 2020, 2021, and 2022. According to the Company, the restatements seek to correct errors regarding “recognition of revenue on certain trips completed by customers of its Sharing business for which collectability was not probable.”

On this news, Bird’s share prices fell $0.069, or more than 15%, to close at $0.364 per share on November 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Bird was improperly recording Sharing Revenue for certain trips by its customers where collection was not probable; (2) as such, Bird overstated its Sharing Revenue for the relevant quarters and fiscal year during the Class Period; (3) Bird failed to disclose that its internal controls were not effective as they relate to calculating Sharing Revenue recognition; (4) as a result, Bird would need to restate its previously disclosed Sharing Revenue; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bird securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 17, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

