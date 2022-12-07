PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project in Des Plaines, Ill., which helped revitalize the facilities of Clean Up – Give Back, a nonprofit that organizes trash cleanups in Illinois. The project brought together 30 leadership volunteers from PPG and Ardagh Metal Packaging, who spent the day beautifying the organization’s new headquarters and community center.

Clean Up – Give Back has nearly 1,400 volunteers. They have performed 9,500 service hours in the community, picking up more than 41,000 pounds of trash in 2021 alone.

“We appreciate PPG and Ardagh Metal Packaging volunteering their time and resources to make our workspace beautiful,” said Donna Adam, Founder of Clean Up – Give Back. “It will inspire us to continue our work to clean up and beautify our communities.”

Volunteers repainted the facility's interior walls and cabinetry with colors chosen by PPG specialists and the organization’s leaders to create an inviting space for the employees, volunteers, and those they serve. They also painted an inspiring mural to help create a sense of community.

“Clean Up – Give Back has a passion for cleaning up neighborhoods, and we have a passion for giving back by protecting and beautifying the spaces that inspire communities to do great work,” said Amy Ericson, PPG senior vice president, Packaging Coatings. “We proudly partnered with colleagues from Ardagh to transform the Clean Up – Give Back facilities and bring PPG’s purpose to life.” PPG provided the paint.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world.

“Through the Colorful Communities program and our PPG partnership, we brought color and vitality to the Clean Up – Give Back new office and community center,” said Claude Marbach, chief executive officer, Metal North America of Ardagh Group, a global supplier of metal and glass packaging. “We are happy to volunteer our time and harness our skills for a worthy cause.”

The Colorful Communities program, PPG’s signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG’s committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets – from painting classrooms to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 400 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 7.4 million people in 42 countries.

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $13.3 million in 2021, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 40 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

