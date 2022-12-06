Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit being held from December 6-7, 2022.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time: 9:40 a.m. ET

The live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and adaptors (CAds), to enhance selective tumor targeting and facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adicetbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005976/en/