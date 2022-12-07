IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) (the “Company”), today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of $250.0 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of its common stock being offered. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares are to be offered by the Company.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and Stifel are acting as the book-running managers for the offering.

An automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the shares of common stock to be offered was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 21, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering is being filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone: 1-866-718-1649, or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC (28255-0001), Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone: 1-800-294-1322, or by email at [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone: 1-833-297-2926, or by email at [email protected]; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone: 1-415-364-2720, or by email at [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is committed to having a positive impact on patients’ lives by delivering high-quality, safe and effective treatments designed to address debilitating retinal diseases including earlier stages of age-related macular degeneration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding the proposed offering, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statements about the Company’s strategy, future operations and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company, and any other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to market and other financial conditions, the potential completion of the proposed offering or the size or terms thereof, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, those related to the actual and expected effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, other macro-economic events and related response measures on the Company’s business and operations, the timing, costs, conduct and outcome of the Company’s ongoing and planned research and preclinical development activities and clinical trials, the Company’s ability to establish and maintain capabilities and capacity for the manufacture of its product candidates, the Company’s competitive position, the Company’s expectations regarding the market dynamics for treatments for GA and other commercial matters, the Company’s personnel and human capital resources, need for, and ability to obtain, additional financing, plans and ability to consummate business development transactions, whether the Company’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital requirements on its expected timelines, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the reports that the Company files with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law.

