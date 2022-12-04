Marinus+Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that ganaxolone data from three abstracts, including one late-breaking abstract, will be presented at the upcoming 2022 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting, which will be held December 2-6, 2022, in Nashville, TN. Marinus will also host a scientific exhibit and investor breakfast event with members of its leadership team to highlight ganaxolone’s potential across a range of seizure disorders and discuss its commercial progress and strategy.

Presentation Details:

Pharmacokinetics of Co-administered Ganaxolone and Cannabidiol in Healthy Adults

Poster Session #: 2.476

Date: Sunday December 4, 2022

Time: 12:00-2:00 p.m. CT

Pharmacokinetic, Pharmacodynamics, and Safety Study of Intravenous Ganaxolone in Healthy Adult Volunteers

Poster Session #: 3.165

Date: Monday December 5, 2022

Time: 12:00-1:45 p.m. CT

Long-term Treatment with Ganaxolone for Seizures Associated with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder: 1-year Minimum Open-label Extension Follow-up

Poster Session #: 3.291

Date: Monday December 5, 2022

Time: 12:00-1:45 p.m. CT

Marinus Scientific Exhibit:

Marinus Scientific Updates on Ganaxolone

Location: Room 208 A/B, Floor 2, Music City Center

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022

Time: 2:00-5:00 p.m. CT

Hybrid Investor Event:

Marinus AES Investor Breakfast

In-Person Location: Music Row 5, Omni Nashville Hotel, 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville

Webcast Information: Participants may access the conference call via webcast on the Investor page of Marinus’ website at ir.marinuspharma.com/events-and-presentations. An archived version of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event on the website.

Date: Monday, December 5, 2022

Time: 8:30-10:30 a.m. CT

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s commercial product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder in patients two years of age and older. The potential of ganaxolone is also being studied in other rare seizure disorders, including in Phase 3 trials in tuberous sclerosis complex and refractory status epilepticus. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABA A receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "believe", and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, ganaxolone’s potential across a range of seizure disorders, our commercial strategy for ganaxolone, and other future events.

Forward-looking statements in this press release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties and delays relating to the design, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; unanticipated costs and expenses; the company’s cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; clinical trial results may not support regulatory approval or further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of the FDA or EMA may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our product candidates; the company’s ability to obtain additional funding to support its clinical development and commercial programs; and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the medical community, regulators and the global economy. This list is not exhaustive and these and other risks are described in our periodic reports, including our annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

