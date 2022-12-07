Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.flooranddecor.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor operating 178 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 35 states as of September 29, 2022. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative accessories and wall tile, installation materials, and adjacent categories at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

