QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (“QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT at Convene at Nasdaq MarketSite, 151 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

This is the inaugural Investor Day following the combination of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in May 2022. The presentations made by the executive team and business unit leaders will focus on the company’s strategy, key growth initiatives, integration, innovation and long-term financial outlook. There will be question-and-answer sessions throughout the event.

Interested parties can access the preregistration, live webcast and replay on the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investor Relations” page of QuidelOrtho’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.quidelortho.com%2F.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) unites the power of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics behind a shared mission of developing and manufacturing innovative technologies that raise the performance of diagnostic testing and create better patient outcomes across the entire healthcare continuum.

Ranked among the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) providers with more than 120 years of collective experience, we combine industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing with a global footprint in clinical labs and transfusion medicine.

Our company’s comprehensive product portfolio delivers accuracy, speed, automation and access, providing critical information when and where it is needed most. Inspired by a spirit of service, QuidelOrtho is committed to enhancing the wellbeing of people worldwide and happy in the knowledge we are making a difference. For more information, please visit QuidelOrtho.com.

