Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle+Beach+Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced a new partnership with the Seattle+Surge. The best-selling Turtle Beach gaming headset brand is now the official headset of the Seattle Surge as the popular esports franchise loads out for a breakout year in the 2022-23 Call of Duty League (CDL) Season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006078/en/

Best-Selling & Award-Winning Gaming Accessories Brand Turtle Beach Announces New Partnership with Seattle Surge (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Surge’s recently unveiled 2022-23 CDL line-up of Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi, Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley, Daunte ‘Sib’ Gray, and CDL Rookie of the Year Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari, along with Head Coach Sam ’Fenix’ Spencer are now training for victory in their qualifying matches using Turtle Beach’s award-winning Elite+Pro+2 gaming headsets, giving them the championship-quality audio the team needs as they aim for the top of the standings to claim the Major I CDL title next month.

Turtle Beach and the Surge are also working together to reward die-hard fans through contests and prizing that will be awarded throughout the season via their respective social media channels. Additionally, both brands are collaborating to create a wealth of unique, engaging, and fun content for fans, as well as working with Surge players and coaches to build their insights and competitive knowledge into future Turtle Beach products.

“We look forward to working with the Surge to support their remarkable skills as they set out to ultimately claim the CDL championship trophy in Raleigh, NC in December,” said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing, Turtle Beach Corporation. “As the premier gaming headset maker, we deliver championship audio performance for pro players and gamers around the globe, and we are proud to partner with the Surge and their fans.”

Colby Fackler, Chief Business Officer, Lacrosse & Esports, Canucks Sports & Entertainment added, “We’re excited to begin our partnership with Turtle Beach. The gaming accessories and support they provide will strengthen the Surge’s performance within the Call of Duty League, and within the entire esports community.”

The Elite Pro 2 is Turtle Beach’s competitive-grade gaming headset for competitive players seeking elite performance and ultimate comfort. The brand’s exclusive, custom-tuned 50mm Nanoclear™ drivers and TruSpeak™ noise-cancelling microphone deliver powerful game sound and crystal-clear, pro-level chat. Aerofit™ cushions provide cooling comfort, passive noise isolation, and deeper bass response by combining cooling gel-infused memory foam with a smooth and breathable athletic fabric. The Elite Pro 2’s sleek metal headband and floating head cushion, along with Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs™ glasses relief system, offer even more comfort so gamers can focus on playing and winning.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube and to watch the Surge and their quest for CDL championships be sure to follow them on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube

An embeddable video for today’s announcement is here: https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2F9bEhQxvtj1s

About The Seattle Surge

Founded in 2019, the Seattle Surge is a professional Call of Duty League (CDL) team located in Seattle, Washington. Representing the Luminosity Gaming esports organization, the Surge are owned and operated by Enthusiast Gaming and Canucks Sports & Entertainment.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and ground-breaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated+customer+support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals, and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006078/en/