PORTLAND, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) ( SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, battery storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Whitaker, has informed the Board of Directors that he intends to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer for health reasons in early 2023. Mr. Whitaker will remain with the Company in an advisory role until mid-March 2023. Brad Forth, Chairman of the Board of Shoals, is leading the Board search for a new CEO, with the assistance of executive search firm Spencer Stuart. Mr. Whitaker expects to continue serving on the Board of Directors during this transition period.



“We are grateful to Jason for his contributions to Shoals over his 13-year tenure with the Company, and we appreciate his continued commitment while we identify his replacement. The significant investments we have made in people and processes over the past several years leave us well prepared for a transition. Shoals’ business has never been stronger and I am confident we will be able to attract top talent to the Company,” said Brad Forth, Chairman of the Board of Shoals.

“I am proud that I will leave the Company in the best position it has ever been, with more customers, adjusted EBITDA and backlog than at any time in its history. I will work closely with our executive leadership team and Board over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition to the new CEO. It has been an honor to lead Shoals, and I am truly grateful to all of our customers, employees, shareholders, and vendors for their support. None of our success would have been possible without them,” added Jason Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer of Shoals.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

