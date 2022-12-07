Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 11:20 a.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citigroup.com%2Fciti%2Finvestor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

