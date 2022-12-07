Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced that Carlos Sagasta, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference: Data center panel discussion on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. ET

UBS Global TMT Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:20 p.m. ET

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Cyxtera website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cyxtera.com.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in colocation and interconnection services, with a footprint of more than 60 data centers in over 30 markets. With IT infrastructure becoming increasingly hybrid, complex, and distributed, Cyxtera continues to expand its portfolio beyond space and power to deliver more cloud-like and flexible infrastructure solutions across its global data center platform and robust partner ecosystem. Today, Cyxtera provides more than 2,300 enterprise and government customers with the technology solutions they need to scale faster, achieve financial goals, and gain a competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

