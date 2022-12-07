BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. ( CFMS, Financial) announced today that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) on November 25, 2022 notifying Conformis that, based on the closing bid price of Conformis’ common stock having been $1.00 per share or greater on each of the trading days from November 10, 2022 to November 23, 2022, Conformis has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the minimum bid price deficiency matter previously disclosed by Conformis is now closed.



As previously reported, Conformis was notified by NASDAQ on December 31, 2021 that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. To regain compliance, Conformis was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on November 23, 2022, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was greater than $1.00.

About Conformis, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints. For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future press releases via e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.

CONTACT

Investor contact

[email protected]

781.374.5598

Source: Conformis, Inc.