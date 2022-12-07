PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Kern+High+School+District (KHSD) in Bakersfield, California has selected Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Naviance+CCLR to support its college, career, and life readiness (CCLR) program at Del+Oro+High+School, which opened in August. Based on the district’s positive experience using Naviance, KHSD will use the platform to help Del Oro High School students uncover their strengths and interests to help them make more informed decisions about their futures.

“Our district is committed to doing everything we can to effectively prepare our students for postsecondary success,” said Christy Fraley, Resource Counselor, Kern High School District. “Naviance has helped our staff effectively manage our CCLR program over the years, notably through its intuitive course planning features which have provided real-time data to inform targeted interventions. The platform continues to provide districtwide value to our students and staff, and we’re excited to bring the platform to Del Oro High School.”

Among Naviance’s features, the platform’s Course Planner tool has helped KHSD improve their students’ postsecondary planning, including helping students create multi-year course plans based on their career interests to ensure their best path to postsecondary success. Combined with Naviance’s broader CCLR capabilities, KHSD, and now Del Oro High School students will continue to have access to technology capable of helping them explore the variety of educational and career options available.

Naviance’s CCLR readiness platform helps more than 10 million students in the U.S. discover their strengths and interests to find their best-fit path after high school. Through the platform’s unified interface, students can search for colleges aligning with their specific interests, take career assessments, and stay organized by creating goals and to-dos, among other features.

The Kern High School District (KHSD) is a public high school system headquartered in Bakersfield, California. As California's largest grades nine through 12 high school district, KHSD serves 42,000 students and 3,500 employees. The district has 19 comprehensive high schools, five continuation schools, two career technical education facilities, several Special Education sites, and oversees the Bakersfield Adult School.

For more information about Naviance, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fsolutions%2Funified-communities%2Fnaviance%2F.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries.

