The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup Company ( NYSE:CPB, Financial) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell’s capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Jan. 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Jan. 5, 2023.

About Campbell Soup Company

