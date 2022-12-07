CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) – a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets – today announced the next steps in its integration of Homes.com and Homesnap.

This month CoStar Group relaunched Homes.com at the annual National Association of Realtors (NAR) conference held in Orlando. The new Homes.com is a more agent friendly real estate portal alternative. Home buyers can uniquely select an agent from a comprehensive directory of hundreds of thousands of agents based upon those agents’ experience and neighborhood expertise. The majority of home buyers work with an agent, and the new Homes.com uniquely empowers home buyers and their agents to collaborate throughout the home buying process on Homes.com for free. The Homes.com sales team conducted demonstrations of the new Homes.com for approximately 2,000 agents at the NAR conference. In anonymous surveys, those agents rated the new Homes.com a 9.6 on a scale of 1 to 10. Given the overwhelmingly positive response to the new Homes.com, the company believes that the new Homes.com product strategy is a home run.

Today, CoStar Group took steps to combine and streamline the operations and functionality of Homes.com and Homesnap. David Mele, who led Homes.com for 7 years prior to its acquisition by CoStar Group in 2021, has been named President of the combined Homes.com and Homesnap organization. The company believes that the combined entity is now better positioned to efficiently achieve its goal of becoming the leading residential real estate portal.

Over the course of the next 12 months, CoStar Group expects to increase the net number of employees building Homes.com by 700 after today’s reorganization and headcount reduction of approximately 100 duplicative roles.

“CoStar Group is working to integrate the best of Homes.com with the best of Homesnap and Citysnap,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “We appreciate the hard work, dedication, and contributions from the entire Homes and Homesnap teams that have helped to grow our residential business. While this integration will unfortunately impact some of our employees, their work has been integral to creating a product that better serves the industry and our customers.”

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" including, without limitation, statements regarding CoStar Group's expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These statements are based upon current beliefs and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including the risk that CoStar Group’s business and growth plans and needs change, the risk that the businesses of Homes.com and Homesnap may not be integrated successfully or in a timely and cost-efficient manner or produce the expected benefits or results, and the risk that CoStar Group is unable to increase its residential headcount as expected. More information about potential factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar Group's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, each of which is filed with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" section of those filings, as well as CoStar's other filings with the SEC available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar on the date hereof, and CoStar assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006109/en/