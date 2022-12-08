In the next three years, companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will adjust their use of digital technologies to address business risks. The top three investment targets in the DACH region are: process automation, artificial intelligence and cloud platforms. These are the findings of DXC Technology's Digital Journey Monitor 2023. 300 managing directors and decision makers in the field of digital transformation were surveyed across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Process automation for dull, dirty and dangerous tasks

60 percent of companies plan to invest more money in process automation within the next three years. 78 percent of experts say, that digital technology is important to relieve workers by automating special tasks. This applies for dirty, dull and dangerous jobs like heavy lifting, handling of hazardous substances or repetitive work. Making workplaces better and attracting employees play a key role in the future business success of companies: 64 percent of experts currently report a medium to high risk of not being able to fill vacancies for manual tasks.

AI to optimize costs

54 percent of decision-makers plan to invest more in digital applications with artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years. Experts want to use data science for example, to analyze energy costs, CO2 emissions or reduce wear and tear in production using predictive maintenance (machine learning). Around 80 percent rate the use of analytics as important for making costs more visible and ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in processes.

Cloud to increase innovation

52 percent of digitalization experts plan to raise budgets for cloud platforms within the next three years. Cloud based platforms enable effective collaboration with partners for example, which can increase a company’s ability to innovate and stay resilient when facing business challenges.

"The Digital Journey Monitor by DXC clearly shows how companies are currently using digitization to meet the challenges of our time," says Carsten Meinecke, Head of Analytics, Consulting & Engineering at DXC Technology in Europe. “DXC is a trusted partner to our customers to accompany them in their digital transformation journeys.”

