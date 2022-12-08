LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; OKYO), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease to address the significant unmet need in the multi-billion-dollar dry eye disease market, announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board" or "Directors"), has appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP (“PKF”) as its new independent auditor with immediate effect.



The Board has approved the appointment of PKF as the Company’s auditor for the financial year ending 31 March 2023. The re-appointment of PKF for the financial year ending 31 March 2024 will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023.

In accordance with Section 273 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 as amended, the Company’s previous auditor, Mazars LLP, has sent to the Company a statement confirming that there are no matters to be brought to the attention of the Company’s members or creditors.

OKYO wishes to thank Mazars LLP for their excellent services and commitment to the Company over the past years.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO; OKYO) is a life sciences company admitted to listing on NASDAQ and on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc. OKYO is focusing on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain. For further information, please visit www.okyopharma.com.

About OK-101

OK-101 is a lipid conjugated chemerin peptide antagonist of the ChemR23 G-protein coupled receptor which is typically found on immune cells of the eye responsible for the inflammatory response. OK-101 was developed using a membrane-anchored-peptide (MAP) technology to produce a novel long-acting drug candidate for treating dry eye disease. OK-101 has been shown to produce anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing activities in mouse models of dry eye disease and corneal neuropathic pain; and is designed to combat washout through the inclusion of the lipid ‘anchor’ contained in the candidate drug molecule to enhance the residence time of OK-101 within the ocular environment.

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease that results in ocular discomfort and tear film instability that can lead to ocular surface damage. It is often a chronic problem, particularly in older adults, and is expected to become even more prevalent with the aging population and increased use of digital screens such as computers and smart phones. Despite new product approvals, dry eye disease remains a significant unmet medical need and is one of the leading causes for patient visits to eye care specialists. Novel therapies that improve the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease will be beneficial to dry eye patients.