Sportage posts triple-digit sales increase for second consecutive month

Sales of Kia's electrified models post double or triple-digit sales increase the past five months

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America announced best-ever November sales of 56,703 units, an 8-percent increase over the previous November sales record set in 2016, and a 25.1-percent improvement year-over-year. For the second consecutive month, sales were led by the Sportage family of SUVs, which were up 144-percent over the same period a year ago. Sales of Kia's electrified models – which have posted double or triple-digit gains in the past five months – also contributed to the record-breaking performance with a 133-percent year-over-year increase.

"Building on our best-ever third-quarter and October sales, Kia's upward momentum continued with a record November with SUVs and hybrids, plug-in hybrids and EVs pushing the brand ever higher," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With Sportage up 144-percent and our electrified offerings posting double or triple-digit sales increases for the fifth consecutive month, we are confident that we will end the year strong, and this positive sales momentum will carry through to 2023."

In addition to sales, November saw a number of significant announcements from the brand, including:

Kia EV6 named a finalist for the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award.





Kia's guaranteed minimum $1,000,000 minimum donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ® as part of the brand's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiatives 1 .





minimum donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of the brand's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiatives . Kia taking home the highest number of model awards – five – in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. ALG Residual Value Awards. The segment wins by Telluride (Midsize SUVs with 3-row seating), Sportage (Compact SUVs), K5 (Midsize Cars), Soul (Micro SUVs), and Rio (Small Cars), led Kia to the best year-over-year improvement of any mass market brand in the annual evaluation.





Kia's U.S. reveal of the 2024 Kia Seltos with significant upgrades across the board, including increased horsepower, an available first-in-segment 2 panoramic display featuring two 10.25-inch screen and available power liftgate 3





panoramic display featuring two 10.25-inch screen and available power liftgate Kia's participation in Electrify Expo Austin. The last of five events nationwide where leaders in automotive electrification gathered to share best practices and chart the best path forward as the industry transitions to fully electric models.



MONTH OF NOVEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 641 N/A 19,391 N/A Rio 2,591 2,357 24,638 28,562 Forte 9,725 6,741 100,731 107,290 K5/Optima 4,520 5,938 62,946 86,837 Cadenza N/A N/A 1 249 Stinger 342 948 7,415 12,599 K900 N/A N/A N/A 85 Soul 4,050 4,505 53,277 71,139 Niro 3,294 1,946 25,171 23,744 Seltos 4,095 2,689 40,750 48,315 Sportage 10,554 4,330 112,170 88,567 Sorento 7,204 6,845 79,124 75,295 Telluride 8,558 7,767 89,033 86,186 Carnival/Sedona 1,129 1,252 18,480 24,042 Total 56,703 45,318 633,127 652,910

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia will donate $8.00 for every new Kia vehicle that is purchased or leased at authorized Kia dealerships, and delivered to retail customers, between November 11, 2022, and December 31, 2022 - with a guaranteed minimum donation of $1,000,000 in the aggregate - to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. For more information, please click here.

2 Segment first among competitive entry SUVs, not inclusive of other Kia vehicles; competitive specs sourced from manufacturer's websites.

3 Driving with liftgate open may be unlawful and can draw dangerous exhaust fumes into vehicle; if you choose to do so, keep air vents and windows open for ventilation.

