Wells Fargo has been named Global Best in Service for U.S. Dollar cash management for financial institutions by Euromoney magazine in their 2022 Cash Management Financial Institutions Survey. In its 21st year, the annual survey asks cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers worldwide to rank and assess their top providers of cash management services.

“The results reinforce that our service has been and continues to be a key differentiator for us in the marketplace,” said Marcus Sehr, Wells Fargo’s Global Treasury Management (GTM) Banks Leader. “We are proud to have received this recognition from Euromoney and the industry and are honored that our clients trust us as their partner of choice for cash management services.”

“We strive to provide our clients with innovative products and service that empower their success,” added Joanne Strobel, GTM’s Corporate & Investment Banking Segment Solutions & Advisory Leader. “This award reaffirms that we are prioritizing service and partnering with our clients to deliver solutions that are right for their business.”

