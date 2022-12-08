SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation ( EGAN), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement, today announced that it has been approved as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud Framework.



CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2021/22, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

The UK Government G-Cloud is an initiative that aims to make it easy for UK public sector organisations to procure cloud-based IT products and services. The G-Cloud framework lists cloud-based suppliers and solution providers, which meet the UK Government’s stringent requirements for privacy, security, and scalability.

eGain Knowledge Hub is the top-rated, FedRAMP-authorized, SaaS solution for digital-first, knowledge-powered customer engagement. Public sector organisations such as HMRC, IRS, and the Department of Veterans Affairs trust eGain for customer experience transformation at scale.

“We really look forward to helping more UK government agencies deliver better citizen service with our knowledge-powered customer engagement platform,” said Rex Dorricott, General Manager of eGain Europe.

About eGain

eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud platform proactively delivers personalized experiences, quick value, and digital transformation at scale. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

