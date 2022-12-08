BJ%27s+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announces the launch of its retail media program, BJ’s Media Edge™, using Microsoft PromoteIQ. The program offers brands a comprehensive advertising solution to connect with BJ’s members.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft and offer brand partners a highly effective, omnichannel approach in order to increase brand exposure to our members,” said Rachael Vegas, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “This program will continue to provide a tremendous opportunity for brands to drive growth, accelerate new product launches and deliver on their business goals.”

BJ’s recognizes that retail media is increasingly critical within the modern marketing mix and is committed to a future where advertising and e-commerce thrive together to create the best shopping experience for its members. Early adopters to BJ’s Media Edge™ who have activated a campaign on the Microsoft PromoteIQ platform have seen a significant return on media investments.

“BJ’s Media Edge™ is a meaningful step forward for both our company and our brand partners. We designed this program to leverage the power of first-party data from our highly engaged 6.5 million members,” said Monica Schwartz, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “This new program builds upon our existing digital marketing offerings with a customizable solution for brand partners to influence our members at every stage of their purchase journey, all while driving measurable returns.”

Some key opportunities include:

A unified Microsoft PromoteIQ interface where brand partners can: Buy onsite and offsite media with one platform Reach members across highly trafficked touchpoints on BJ’s owned properties Connect with in-market members across the open web Target audience segments to influence purchase behavior

Reach members seeking inspiration through digital and social media extensions

Access to real-time robust analytics and data

Closed loop measurement reporting capabilities is currently in development to help brands understand business outcomes by matching ad exposure to purchases online and in club.

To learn more about driving business growth and brand engagement within strategic advertising solutions, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bjs.com%2Fmediaedge.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline, and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 234 clubs and 163 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit www.BJs.com or Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

