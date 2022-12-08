Velodyne+Lidar%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced the beta launch of its Vella family of software products. Vella enables Velodyne’s customers to accelerate development of lidar-based vision solutions for autonomous applications. Using the online platform Vella Portal, Velodyne’s sensor customers can easily access Vella’s software offerings, which include Vella+Go for lidar sensor management, Vella+Perception for application development and Vella+Cloud+Services for artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

“Velodyne’s customers use lidar to advance autonomy in a multitude of markets, from transportation to infrastructure, industrial, robotics and more,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “Vella gives our customers the power to quickly get lidar development programs up and running, enabling them to build new AI-driven applications more efficiently. We are excited to see how Vella allows our customers to bring their solutions to market faster and more cost effectively to advance safety, efficiency and sustainability for businesses and our communities.”

Key features

Vella Portal

Easy and secure account management

One-stop access to all Vella software offerings

Customer support information and access

Vella Go

A free set of sensor management tools for out-of-the-box integration

Auto detection and configuration for all Velodyne sensors

Diagnostics stream and visualization of live point clouds

Firmware updates and lidar drivers

Vella Go Premium enhances the Vella Go experience with additional lidar calibration and point cloud stitching tools

Vella Perception

Streamlines perception implementation to easily build intelligent and autonomous applications

Enables 3D object detection

Obstacle and free-space detection and scene segmentation

Seamless integration and updates

Supports multiple operational domains and environments

Vella Cloud Services

Leverages Vella Perception’s unique capabilities in the cloud to enable scalable, fast and low-cost AI-based object detection and classification

Provides lidar data management and perception services

Visualizes uploaded, raw lidar datasets

Enables applications to improve system accuracy

Customers with Velodyne sensors can get started with a free evaluation by contacting Velodyne for account activation. For more information, contact Velodyne Sales at 669.275.2526 or [email protected].

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, a global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including robotics, industrial, intelligent infrastructure, autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all.

