DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. ( HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and advanced tissue constructs and organ systems at commercial scale, today announced presentations on the Company’s Human Acellular Vessel (HAV) by Ukrainian surgeon collaborators, Oleksandr Sokolov, M.D., Ph.D., Vasyl Shaprynskyi, M.D., Ph.D., and Oleksandr Stanko, M.D, at the VI Congress of Vascular Surgeons, Phlebologists, and Angiologists of Ukraine taking place in Kyiv, Ukraine from December 1-3, 2022. In addition, Ukrainian surgeon collaborator, Dr. Sokolov, will present on Humacyte’s HAV at the 11th Munich Vascular Conference (MAC) 2022, taking place virtually from December 2-3, 2022. Details of the conferences are as follows:



VI Congress of Vascular Surgeons, Phlebologists, and Angiologists of Ukraine

Presentation Title: Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Arteriovenous Fistulas as a Result of Explosive Vascular Injuries

Presenters: Oleksandr Sokolov, M.D., Ph.D. and Oleksandr Kutovyi, M.D., Professor

Date/Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 11:30 a.m. (EET)

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Presentation Title: The First Experience of Using the Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) in Ukraine for the Treatment of Patients with Vascular Trauma

Presenters: Vasyl Shaprynskyi, M.D., Ph.D., Oleksandr Stanko, M.D., and Oleksandr Sokolov, M.D., Ph.D.

Date/Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 12:00 p.m. (EET)

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

11th Munich Vascular Conference (MAC) 2022

Presentation Title: Vascular Trauma in Ukrainian War Survivors

Presenter: Oleksandr Sokolov, M.D., Ph.D.

Date/Time: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 12:00 p.m. (CET)

Location: Virtual

The HAV results included in these presentations are part of Humacyte’s humanitarian relief initiative to provide investigational HAVs to multiple front-line Ukrainian hospitals for the treatment of patients with traumatic vascular injuries sustained during the conflict in Ukraine. Humacyte is currently evaluating the HAV in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in vascular trauma for use as a vascular replacement to restore blood flow to a limb, when saphenous veins or alternate synthetic grafts are not a good option or not available. The HAV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, or any international regulatory agency.

About HAV

Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) are investigational engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement. HAV is intended to overcome long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement – it can be manufactured at commercial scale, it eliminates the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient, and clinical evidence suggests that it is non-immunogenic, infection-resistant, and can become durable living tissue. The HAV is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials in arteriovenous access and a Phase 2/3 trial for vascular trauma, and has been used in more than 500 patients. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for AV access for performing hemodialysis was the first product to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV has received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. ( HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

