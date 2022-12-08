VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces that it will start selling its full range of Baby, Toddler and Kids Nutrition products at all 71 Fresh Thyme Market stores in IL, IA, WI, MN, MO, IN, MI, OH, KY and PA. Fresh Thyme will offer Else Toddler, Toddler Omega, Kids Nutritional Drink Chocolate, and Vanilla, as well as three flavors of Baby Super Cereal to its customers.

“At Fresh Thyme Market, we are committed to offering our customers real food at low prices, helping people live better and healthier lives,” said Liz Zolcak, President of Fresh Thyme Market. “Else’s plant-based food is a natural fit and will help meet our shoppers wherever they are on their wellness journey. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them in all our Fresh Thyme Market locations.”

Fresh Thyme is a local, community grocer focused on offering consumers fresh, natural and organic food options. Families will now be able to choose Else Nutrition for their babies, toddlers, and children. As Fresh Thyme’s customer base is focused on better-for-you food options, Else is optimistic about reaching new audiences, especially mothers of babies and toddlers.

“Fresh Thyme is a company based on the same values as Else of providing families with the healthiest, most natural nutrition at affordable prices,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “We are very excited about being in Fresh Thyme Market as we know their customers are looking for exactly what we have to offer, and the credibility from being on the shelf at Fresh Thyme will encourage many families to try Else products for the first time.”

For more information, visit: www.elsenutrition.com or follow Else Nutrition on LinkedIn

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTCQX Markets under the trading symbol BABYF and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents and gained national retailer support from Sprouts Farmers Market, and achieved rapid sales growth. Else became the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. It won the 'Best Dairy Alternative' Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo and was a Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category. During September 2022 Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal all brands on Amazon.

Investor Relations Contact:

RBMG – RB Milestone Group LLC

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

E: [email protected]

www.rbmilestone.com

Lytham Partners, LLC

Mr. Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

E: [email protected]

P: 646-829-9701

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65a37edd-091f-4ecb-b328-5f068863ee3a