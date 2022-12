Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46875 per share, or an annualized dividend of $1.875 per share, for the Company’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PLYM-PrA) for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2022.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

