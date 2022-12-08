The most wonderful time of the year can quickly take a turn with stressors of purchasing the perfect gift, finding time to build and wrap the kids’ toys, remembering to hide the elf, entertaining family and friends and so much more. In fact, last season thousands of parents took to social media* expressing their biggest holiday stressors, proving it’s not always smooth sleigh-ing to be a parent this time of year. Starting today, Lunchables®, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, is giving parents the relief they deserve with the launch of new Lunchables Holiday Packs.

The packs are the Lunchables products your kids know and love, complete with stickers inspired by real Lunchabuilds and a cleverly re-wrapped holiday sleeve for some comedic relief. These packs keep kids occupied with their favorite buildable snack and provide festive inspiration for kids’ building adventures, letting them create everything from a polar bear to a penguin or even a holiday train.

“Parents are our biggest partners in continuing our mission to fuel kids’ creativity and imaginations,” said Erin Fitzgerald, Brand Manager, Lunchables. “This holiday season, it is time for us to help power them forward, provide a little comic relief and give them the opportunity to take a few extra minutes to tackle whatever the holiday season may throw at them.”

Rooted in some of parents’ most common holiday stressors, Lunchables Holiday Packs offer three unique varieties:

Son of a Nutcracker! I Forgot to Hide the Elf! (Extra Cheesy Pizza)

Yes, pizza for breakfast is OK when you need the kids to look away and “help” Santa’s little spy find a new hiding spot around the house.

It’s December 24, Where’s the Wrench?! (Turkey and American Cracker Stackers with cookies)

Keep ‘em busy downstairs while the last-minute assembly line of doll houses, drum sets and bicycles continues “in Santa’s workshop.”

How is the Gift Still Two States Away?! (Ham and Cheddar Cracker Stackers with cookies)

‘Tis the season for shipping delays. Enter the kids’ favorite buildable snack. They will be so busy building, they won’t even notice “Santa’s” last-minute trip to the “workshop” to buy a backup gift.

Starting today, the Lunchables Holiday Packs are available at LunchablesHolidayHelpers.com for free to anyone in need of some holiday relief. Catch them while you can, they are only available while supplies last.

Before giving to kids, parents are strongly encouraged to take off the “parents-only” cover on each Holiday Pack, keeping the secrets of the holidays safe and sound.

*According to Brandwatch Twitter data; Nov. 1 - Dec. 31, 2021

