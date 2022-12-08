CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner+IT+Infrastructure%2C+Operations+and+Cloud+Strategies+Conference+2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.

WHAT: Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference Session “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” WHO: Matt Senderhauf, VP of Interconnection Strategy at CoreSite WHEN: 4:45 p.m. - 5:05 p.m. PST on December 7, 2022 WHERE: Exhibit Showcase Theater 2 The Venetian Resort Las Vegas 3355 South Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas, Nevada 89109

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

