Purchase of CleanTech Handheld 1000-Watt Laser System Offers Students New Technical Training Opportunities

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it received an order from San Bernadino Community College, in San Bernardino, CA.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "Laser Photonics is honored to have its pioneering CleanTech laser technology chosen for vocational training at San Bernardino Community College. As part of its work-study program for laser technicians, our technology will help teach students how to use lasers in industrial applications.

"The acquisition of this system is an example of the college's commitment to expanding vocational opportunities within industry. Our CleanTech Handheld 1000-watt system was the perfect solution to fulfill the school's request for a product that met California's strict EPA laws while being safe, efficient, reliable and cost-efficient. We expect to deliver a world-class experience to students as they learn their craft on our state-of-the-art technology, after which they can bring their experience with our products into the real world."

The CleanTech™ Handheld LPC-1000CTH is a high-performance, industrial-grade 1000-watt handheld laser cleaner. This fast, precise and incredibly productive tool is a super-compact, professional-level laser cleaning and surface treatment system for medium-sized areas requiring delicate cleaning, de-painting, and other surface preparation operations. The system can also be coupled with industrial robots and placed inside safety work cells with interlocks for full compliance with OSHA and FDA CDRH as Class IV Laser Systems.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

