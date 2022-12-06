CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit

Tuesday, December 6, 2022





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 BMO 2022 Growth & ESG Conference

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .